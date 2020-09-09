Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

WATCH: Fox Analyst Says Trump Tossed Campaign Funds ‘Into Wood Chipper’

Fox News analyst Chris Stirewalt

Photo by HampdenSydney/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt on Tuesday called the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by Donald Trump's reelection campaign "jaw-dropping."

Stirewalt said that news that Trump had squandered $800 million of the $1.1 billion in donations the campaign has accumulated was akin to putting the money "into this wood chipper."

