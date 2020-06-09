Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
tear gas
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Roasts 'The Bunker Boy' Trump

Randy Rainbow's latest musical satire is The Bunker Boy -- and its subject is the social media hashtag conferred on the president after he was stashed five floors down in the White House basement during recent street protests.

Set to the "The Jitterbug," a jazzy song that didn't make it into the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz, Rainbow's new video opens with him searching for Trump all over the White House. Randy eventually finds him quaking behind a thick door as he squints through thick glass.

Guess who's hiding in the basement? It's that coward, the Bunker Boy!

A commander in chief might address all the grief, and what's happening out in the streets,

But he's only a clown so he hides underground, and he sits on the toilet and tweets.

Click and chortle.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
randy rainbow