Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws


Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
donald trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Republicans Stage ‘War On Christmas’ Rerun — But This Year They Want To Kill Grandma

Photo by GoToVa/ CC BY 2.0

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made repeated false claims this week that Democrats want to cancel Christmas — but the only thing anyone is interested in canceling this year is the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today's Left wants to cancel: -Thomas Jefferson, -2nd Amendment, -Voting in-person, -Police, and Christmas," Jordan tweeted Wednesday morning. "The WHO now recommends against hugging over the holidays," he tweeted Tuesday. "Like we said last week, pretty soon you won't be able to say Merry Christmas."

Keep reading... Show less
war on christmas