The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Witness: Secret Service Warned Meadows Of Potential January 6 Violence

Trump supporters storming Capitol on January 6, 2021

Mark Meadows, the Trump administration’s final White House chief of staff, was told that plans to subvert the certification of the 2020 presidential election result using alternate electors weren’t “legally sound” -- and was also made aware of intelligence that showed the potential for the January 6 rally to turn violent, the House Select Committee said in a late Friday night court filing.

In its 248-page filing, the House panel pointed to the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House special assistant and aide in Meadows’ office, who told congressional investigators she recalled a senior Secret Service official, Anthony Ornato, “coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on [January 6]. And Mr. Meadows said: ‘All right. Let’s talk about it.’”

“But, again, I’m not sure if he — what he did with that information,” Hutchinson added, referring to Meadows’ handling of Ornato’s report.

“But despite this and other warnings, President Trump urged the attendees at the January 6th rally to march to the Capitol to ‘take back your country,’” Douglas N. Letter, the House’s general counsel, indicated in the filing.

Heeding the call, a mob of Trump’s supporters marched on the Capitol, breached the perimeters, and attacked law enforcement in an insurrection that left five people dead and got then-President Trump impeached for a second time. He is the first president ever to be impeached twice.

The House panel presented this evidence in its filing to convince a federal judge in Washington to reject Meadow’s suit containing sweeping claims of executive privilege and compel him to testify to the panel. Meadows sued the House panel last December to block its subpoenas, which he labeled “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”

Meadows has turned over thousands of text messages, but he has refused requests for an interview.

The House panel also argued in its filing that Meadow’s claim of executive privilege should not preclude his testimony on the matters it wished to question him on, which includes the plan to replace acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a Department of Justice official; then-President Trump’s attempts to pressure his Vice President, Mike Pence, to abdicate his constitutional duty to count the electoral votes; and activity in the White House just before and right after the insurrection.

To bolster its argument, the House panel cited testimony from Hutchinson, who said her boss, Meadows, was warned “before the January 6th proceeding” about the possibility of violence.

“I know that there were concerns brought forward to Mr. Meadows. I don’t know — I don’t want to speculate whether or not they perceived them as genuine concerns, but I know that people had brought information forward to him that had indicated that there could be violence on the 6th,” Hutchinson had added.

Shortly after the panel’s filing, the House voted along party lines to refer a criminal contempt of Congress charge against Meadows, making him the second Trump ally to be criminally referred to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress.

Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, has argued that his client should not be forced to testify because he had already turned reams of records over to the House panel.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

New Evidence Shows GOP Lawmakers Deeply Involved In Trump Coup

Rep. Jim Jordan

New evidence reveled in a Friday federal court filing details how Republican members of Congress met with former President Trump and his top aides to brainstorm plans to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Deposition testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide — whom the House Select Committee deposed in February and again in March — suggests that Mark Meadows, former chief of staff, conferred with Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress by phone and in person on efforts to overturn the election results and stop then-President-Elect Joe Biden from taking office.

Keep reading... Show less

Tucker Carlson And The Crisis Of Masculinity

@monacharenEPPC

Tucker Carlson

Youtube Screenshot

Tucker Carlson's foray into testicle toasting is only the latest (and possibly most amusing) example of the right wing's masculinity obsession. The manliness theme keeps reappearing. Trump's strutting tough talk was imbibed greedily by fans eager for affirmation of the manly virtues.

Trump and his acolytes didn't invent this; insecure masculinity is an old phenomenon.

Keep reading... Show less
Tucker Carlson
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}