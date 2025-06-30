Trump Threatens Journalists Who Disclosed Iran Bombing Assessment
President Donald Trump, in an interview on Fox News aired Sunday, warned of efforts to hold reporters and Democratic figures accountable for allegedly leaking classified intelligence.
When host Maria Bartiromo pointed to Trump's recent social media posts critizing media outlets that reported on an intelligence assessment that Iran's nuclear program was not "obliterated" in recent U.S. strikes, Trump said, “They should be prosecuted.”
“Who specifically?” the anchor asked.
Trump outlined an assertive plan: “We can find out. You go up and tell the reporter, 'national security, who gave it?' You have to do that. And I suspect we'll be doing things like that.”
The president's remarks generated backlash on social media, with journalists and attorneys raising concerns over his apparent plan to target reporters for their stories.
National security attorney Mark Zaid wrote on the social platform X: "Be ready for President Trump to pursue prosecution against journalist[s] under #EspionageAct, particularly if they don't reveal source. It's coming. #1stAmendment won't protect."
Tracey Gallagher, another attorney, wrote: "The reporter is not legally obligated to turn over a leaker’s identity to the Department of Justice (DOJ), even if national security is cited, due to strong First Amendment protections for the press. The landmark 1971 Supreme Court case New York Times Co. v. United States (the Pentagon Papers case) established that the government cannot censor or compel the press to reveal sources, even in matters involving national security."
She added, referencing Trump's social media post calling for mass evacuations in Tehran: "You were also the one who told everyone in Tehran to evacuate. You might want to look into your inner circle they might not be as loyal as you thought they were."
Writer Mona Burns said: "They are doing everything they can think of the kill free speech. He's heavily implying here that they're now going to start challenging what is known as 'reporter's privilege.' A right granted in the First Amendment giving press the ability to protect their sources."
A user posted: "Trump didn’t just attack Democrats — he openly called for gutting press freedom. He wants reporters bullied into naming sources like it’s a police state. And Bartiromo? She sat there grinning, practically handing him the match to burn the First Amendment. This isn’t tough talk — it’s the language of dictatorship in drag."
"Imagine his surprise when he realizes it was someone from his own administration!" wrote another user.
"He’s blaming Democrats and he doesn’t know who leaked the intel?" said another X account.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
