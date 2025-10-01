Flag Officers Unmoved By Hegseth's Loud 'Cringey' Speech
On Tuesday morning, September 30, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a speech before U.S. military generals. The far-right MAGA Republican and former Fox News host emphasized culture-war themes during the speech, claiming that a push for diversity and "woke" policies have been hurting the military.
"For too long," Hegseth told attendees, "we've promoted too many uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons. Based on their race, based on gender quotas. Based on historic so-called firsts. We've pretended that combat arms and non-combat arms are the same thing…. We became the woke department."
Hegseth also remarked that it is "unacceptable" for the military to have "fat generals."
Hegseth's speech is drawing plenty of responses on X, formerly Twitter.
The progressive group Call to Activism tweeted, "Breaking: Pete Hegseth’s speech to the Generals literally sounds like a speech from 40s Germany: 'For too long we've promoted uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons - based on their race, gender quotas…But not anymore.' Absolutely disgraceful."
Media Matters' Matt Gertz commented, "I think my takeaway from this speech is that Pete Hegseth is going to challenge JD Vance for the GOP nomination in 2028, and my takeaway from recent anonymous leaks about Hegseth is that Vance knows it."
X user Aurelio Muaca posted, "Alcoholic ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth — booted [for] drunkenness, sexism, and total incompetence — has the nerve to lecture top generals about military matters. The same guy who can barely keep a job thinks he knows better? Good luck with that trainwreck!!"
Finnish X user Joni Askola posted, "During his speech, Hegseth is announcing plans that will shrink the US military. He's pushing sudden physical standards, even for generals, applying male standards to women, and making the force more toxic by 'not walking on egg shells anymore.' Russia and China must be happy."
Comics writer Charles Scaggs wrote, "Short version of Pete Hegseth's Patton-wannabe speech to military officers this morning: 'Anyone who isn't a straight, white male' shouldn't be promoted in the military.'"
Democratic strategist DJ Koessler remarked, "I can't explain it but Hegseth's speech is giving washed-up, annoying senior lecturing the chapter about standards during fraternity rush."
X user The Tennessee Holler noted a lack of applause during the speech.
Holler tweeted, "To our enemies: FAFO [f—— around and find out]” (holds for applause that doesn’t come) Cringey awkward moment as Hegseth summons all generals to hear him do a one-man show about how strong we are
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
