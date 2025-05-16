Big Donors To Trump Military Parade Promised 'A VIP Experience'
President Donald Trump is promising a “dedicated VIP experience” to his donors at multiple events he is organizing with the military in June, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Donors who contribute to America250 — a group formed to back Trump’s vision for an expansive celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary next year — are being promised exclusive entry to three major events.
The Journal report cited a fundraising proposal shared with donors, according to which these events include a military parade coinciding with Trump’s birthday in June.
A “military readiness” showcase he plans to lead at Fort Bragg featuring thousands of service members will be included in the celebration. A Fourth of July event in Washington is also being promised, per the report.
According to the fundraising proposal, Trump is set to attend a military parade along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. The event is expected to feature tanks, flyovers, and historical military re-enactments.
The president is slated to view the spectacle from an “official review stand." He is reportedly scheduled to give a speech during the celebration.
The parade is planned for June 14, which also happens to be Trump's birthday.
In April, the Associated Press first reported that a military parade on Trump's birthday was under consideration. The AP report noted that organizing a parade of that scale would likely require tens of millions of dollars.
The proposal was strongly criticized on social media at the time.
Author Stephen King wrote on the social platform X: "I understand Trump is planning a military parade to celebrate his birthday, just like his pal and fellow dictator Kim Jong Un. Cost to taxpayers: About $91 million. Way to make Donald's ego great(er) again."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
