The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Retired Generals Warn Against Divided Military And Potential Coup In 2024

Retired Major General Paul Eaton

Three retired United States generals are issuing a chilling warning about the possibility of yet another attempted coup in 2024. In an op-ed published by The Washington Post, former Army Major Gen. Paul Eaton, former Brigadier Gen. Steven Anderson, and former Army Major Gen. Antonio Taguba expressed concern about what the future holds for America's fragile democracy.

"We — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk," the generals wrote.

The generals laid out a hypothetical scenario that could lead to a divide within the armed forces if there is a repeat of what happened following the 2020 presidential election.

"Imagine competing commanders in chief — a newly reelected Biden giving orders, versus Trump (or another Trumpian figure) issuing orders as the head of a shadow government," they wrote. Worse, imagine politicians at the state and federal levels illegally installing a losing candidate as president."

If the next election is also contested, there could be a divide when it comes to service members deciding where their loyalty lies. Although they've taken a vow to protect the U.S. Constitution, there could be debates about what that means if a presidential election outcome is fiercely challenged.

"All service members take an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution. But in a contested election, with loyalties split, some might follow orders from the rightful commander in chief, while others might follow the Trumpian loser. Arms might not be secured depending on who was overseeing them. Under such a scenario, it is not outlandish to say a military breakdown could lead to civil war."

The generals warned that a divided military would leave the United States vulnerable in regard to national security. "In this context, with our military hobbled and divided, U.S. security would be crippled," they wrote. "Any one of our enemies could take advantage by launching an all-out assault on our assets or our allies."

Although the 2020 presidential election is behind us, the generals warned that now is the time to prepare for the future due to the ongoing division that still exists across the country. They later added, "With the country still as divided as ever, we must take steps to prepare for the worst."

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
military coup threat

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Bannon Furiously Denounces McConnell Over 'Direct Challenge To Trump'

Steve Bannon

Like many other Republicans, former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was not pleased with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for siding with Democratic lawmakers last week on lifting the debt ceiling.

On Friday Bannon again torched the top-ranking Republican lawmaker during the latest segment of his War Room podcast. Bannon's remarks were evidently a reaction to McConnell's recent interview on Spectrum News where he applauded the investigative work of the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. In fact, McConnell even described the deadly day as "horrendous."

Keep reading... Show less
steve bannon

Why Do Republicans Keep Killing Their Own?

Robert Kennedy Jr., left, and Tucker Carlson

As the omicron variant threatens to inflict yet more suffering and death, it is maddening to realize how easily this next wave of the coronavirus could have been avoided or certainly mitigated if only more Americans had been fully vaccinated. And confronting that terribly obvious truth raises the most enduring enigma of the pandemic: the campaign by right-wing Republican leaders, in both politics and media, to herd their sheeplike followers into a suicidal rejection of vaccines.

The anti-vaccine campaign, a paranoid mindset once relegated to the kook fringes of American life, has been adopted in whole or in part by the Republican Party along with its media subsidiaries. They have taken that campaign well beyond any libertarian objection to coercive government, publicizing fake statistics to exaggerate the very minor perils of vaccination while promoting (and sometimes profiting from) medications that are more likely to kill than cure.

Keep reading... Show less
anti-vax republicans
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}