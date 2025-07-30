Poll: Trump Approval Plunges Among Young Voters (Especially Men)
Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, his job approval has fallen most sharply among Americans aged 18‑29 —with their support collapsing faster than any other age group,according to the latest CBS/YouGov survey of U.S. adults released Tuesday.
In February, roughly 55 percent of Americans aged 18-29 approved of Trump’s job performance, while today that figure has fallen to about 28 percent.
The steepest drops have come among independents and non‑voters. Similar declines are seen among those who didn’t vote in 2024 — whereas party‑identifiers and 2024 voters saw smaller but still notable decreases.
After his inauguration earlier this year, approximately 51 percent of young adults who approved of Trump’s presidency showed cautious optimism after the 2024 election, which saw him narrow the gap with former Vice President Kamala Harris significantly.
Exit polling registered 47 percent of men under 30 voting for Trump in 2024, up from roughly 41 percent in 2020.
But by July 16-18, CBS/YouGov polling showed approval among 18‑ to 29‑year‑olds had plunged to 28 percent, with 72 percent disapproving, yielding a net rating of negative 44 points.
This is down from negative 12 in April and negative 20 in early June.
Young men initially showed higher approval of Trump than women. Women’s support began sliding in March; men’s stayed relatively stable until April, coinciding with a downturn in U.S. stock markets. Since then, approval among both sexes has dropped, though recent months show a sharper fall among young men — narrowing the gender gap in disapproval levels.
According to the survey, economic issues appear central to the decline. Gen Z’s approval of Trump’s handling of the economy sank from a modest plus 4 net rating in February to negative 42 by mid‑July. Inflation approval also plummeted, hitting negative 46 by July 18. Many young voters are suffering high rent, student‑loan burdens, and job insecurity — even as promised relief hasn't materialized.
Trump’s immigration enforcement policies have also lost young voters. Immigration approval briefly rose in March but dropped to negative 40 by July, amid backlash against mass deportations and detention expansion.
Separately, Gen Z’s disapproval of his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case reached 84 percent, the highest among any demographic.
"CBS News polling over the past few months offers several clues as to what young people are unhappy about these days," said a CBS News post highlighting the survey.
It added: "A majority now say Mr. Trump is doing different things than he promised during the 2024 campaign. That's a reversal in sentiment from early February, when seven in 10 said he's doing what he said he would. And it's young men who have been the most likely to flip on this question."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
