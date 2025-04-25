Trump Approval Crater Gets Deeper, Even On Immigration
President Donald Trump's approval ratings appear to be plummeting because his voters are concerned about his approach of governance. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday revealed that only 37 percent of Americans agree with the way the president is handling the economy. This is the lowest rating he has ever received, dating back to the beginning of his first presidential term.
Axios highlighted three polls in a report Thursday, noting, "On the economy, the single most decisive issue of the 2024 election, Trump's polling has never been worse."
Gallup polling released this week also painted a bleak picture for the administration. For the first time since at least 2001, most Americans feel that their economic circumstances are deteriorating.
Another survey conducted by the Pew Research Center revealed that Trump's overall approval rating has decreased to 40 percent, and his economic leadership approval has declined to 45 percent — the lowest levels recorded since tracking started in 2019.
"Trump's approval rating is cratering not because voters reject his goals — but because they're increasingly alarmed by his methods," Axios noted.
The report also highlighted an average of polls by data journalist G. Elliott Morris, which found Trump is not polling great even on immigration, which is considered his best issue.
"Trump is now almost underwater on approval of his handling of immigration, widely regarded as his strongest issue — and 20+ points negative on inflation. In 3 short months, he has completely lost his advantage on both the issues voters elected him to fix," Morris wrote Wednesday on the social platform X.
50 percent of the YouGov survey participants indicated that Trump should bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an immigrant from Maryland who was wrongly deported to El Salvador, back to the United States. Only 28 percent believed he should not be allowed to return.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
