Endorse This! Dana Carvey Delivers Trump 2024 Reality Check

Kimmel Guest Host Dana Carvey Plays Both Biden And Trump

Image via Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Dana Carvey tripped into defeated, single-term ex-president Donald Trump who seems hell-bent on giving Americans further nightmares with a 2024 run, which may actually be just a ploy to avoid federal prosecution.

“People want me to run,” boasted the delusional orange clown in an interview with New York magazine, even though polls show a majority of Americans don’t want him to seek another term. Well, Carvey channeled legendary tonight show host Johnny Carson in delivering a series of zingers aimed directly at a 2024 Trump run, down to rimshots and all.

Melania heard Trump might be running. She booked a one-way ticket on Air Force Done,” he said in one of the gags.

Then, Carvey played both Biden and Trump in a hypothetical but hilarious 2024 debate.

Watch the entire segment below:

2024 election

