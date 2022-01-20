The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Attorney Gives Main Reason Why Trump Might Run In 2024--And It's Unprecedented

@alexvhenderson

Donald Trump Delivers Speech At Arizona Rally

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Almost a year after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, former President Donald Trump continues to be the target of multiple investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Jr. to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who has been probing the Trump Organization’s financial activities. This week, James alleged that her office’s investigation shows a history of “fraudulent or misleading” financial practices. And according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, these investigations can be used to predict whether or not Trump will run for president in 2024.

When NBC News’ Tom Winter described James’ investigation in a Twitter thread, Haberman responded:

Attorney Daniel S. Goldman, who served as counsel for U.S. House Democrats during their first of two impeachments of Trump, saw Haberman's tweet and responded:

Goldman was planning to run for New York State Attorney General in the 2022 midterms. But when James ended her gubernatorial campaign, Goldman decided not to run and endorsed James’ reelection.

Here are some more responses to Haberman’s tweet:

Republished with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
donald trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Politico Puts Lipstick And Glitter On Trump’s ‘Consequential’ Post-Presidency

Donald Trump Now Leads An Authoritarian Movement

Image via Flickr|DonkeyHotey

Politico Magazine published an article Thursday that perfectly embodies the failures of tabloid-style political journalism to address the fundamental dangers facing the country: “145 Things Donald Trump Did in His First Year as the Most Consequential Former President Ever.”

“In ways both absurd and serious, the 45th president refused to let go of the spotlight or his party and redefined what it means to be a former leader of the free world,” the article sub-headline states, sitting above a colorful image containing a photo of a smiling Trump and images that have defined his post-presidency, including his second impeachment, golf clubs, and a vaccination needle.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

Howard Stern To Anti-Vaxxers: "If You Don't Get It, Go Home And Die" (AUDIO)

Howard Stern Has A Blunt Message For Anti-Vaxxers

Image via Flickr|Bill Norton

Shock Jock Howard Stern had some blunt words for the selfish anti-vaxxer crowd that refuses to grasp the grounded science behind vaccines. Stern, by no means a supporter of government intervention into the private lives of citizens, prides himself as a thoughtful citizen who regards vaccination as the most basic thing you can do as a citizen. Stern, who has used his Sirius/XM platform in the past to scold Trumpers, is absolutely done with anti-vaxxers and their never-ending stream of idiotic conspiracies.

In the clip below, Stern shoots down stupid anti-vax theories of "magnetism."

Keep reading... Show less
Howard Stern
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}