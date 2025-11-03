Danziger Draws
November 03 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- Why Veterans -- And Every American Who Cares For Them -- Must Beware Hegseth ›
- Hegseth Says Invading Mexico Is 'On The Table' ›
- Flag Officers Unmoved By Hegseth's Loud 'Cringey' Speech ›
- Military Leaders Deliver Scorching Rebuke Of Hegseth In Far-Right Newspaper ›
- Hegseth Shocks Military Command With Massive Unexplained Meeting In DC ›
Related Articles Around the Web