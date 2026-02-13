Kushner Identified As Target Of 'Highly Classified Whistleblower Complaint'
New details are emerging about the whistleblower complaint being withheld from most of Congress. According to a new report, the complaint allegedly involves President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner (who is Ivanka Trump's husband).
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the "highly classified whistleblower complaint" against Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard pertains to an intercepted communication in which Kushner's name came up during a conversation between two foreign nationals. The country the two people being monitored wasn't made clear in the Journal's report, but the two were reportedly discussing Iran.
The National Security Agency (NSA) reportedly intercepted the conversation last year, with the two subjects naming Kushner as the Trump administration's key decision-maker regarding Iran. Kushner has been helping the Trump administration with Middle Eastern policy, with the president tasking his son-in-law with drawing up a plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip in the wake of Israel's years-long military campaign against Hamas, which controls Gaza.
The whistleblower who filed the complaint has accused Gabbard of limiting the sharing of official intelligence for political ends. Gabbard reportedly met with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles last year to discuss the intercepted conversation. Following that conversation, Gabbard limited access to the intelligence itself. The DNI called the allegations "baseless and politically motivated."
In addition to the Gabbard allegations, the whistleblower also accused the NSA's general counsel of failing to report a possible crime — — discussed during the intercepted conversation — to the Department of Justice. The whistleblower also accused the NSA' o failing to report the potential crime for political reasons. Their complaint was then kept in a safe for roughly eight months.
According to the Journal, Kushner is also working closely with Trump administration special envoy Steve Witkoff, who the president put in charge of handling the Russia-Ukraine war. The two are also in charge of devising a plan to eliminate Iran's nuclear program, and the two met recently in Oman with Iranian representatives. Kushner is not an official government employee and is working with his father-in-law's administration on a volunteer basis.
