In Wartime, Trump's National Security Clown Show Endangers Us All

Support Our Journalism
Donate
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless
Start your day with The National Memo Newsletter
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.
No, thanks
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 25, 2025
Photo by Tia Dufour/DHS
Start your day with National Memo Newsletter
Know first.
The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}