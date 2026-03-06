Florida Republicans Vow To Oust Student Leader Over 'Nazi Heaven' Group Chat
The Miami New Times reports that a local affiliate of the Florida Republican Party is begging the state party for permission to eject a secretary who created a racist group chat named “Nazi Heaven.”
Participants included some of the campus’ top conservative leaders: the county GOP secretary, Florida International University’s Turning Point USA chapter President Ian Valdes, and the former College Republicans recruitment chair. The school later told the Herald that the chat logs are now part of a criminal investigation.
“’Total N---- Death!’ wrote Dariel Gonzalez, a former board member of FIU’s College Republicans,” according to Miami New Times.
“In a different text, while discussing a Black student who reportedly left FIU’s College Republicans after being subjected to racial slurs, Gonzalez wrote that another member of the group ‘called her a n—— so she left,’” the Miami New Times reported.
The Miami Herald reported that “Miami-Dade County GOP secretary Abel Alexander Carvajal started the group chat primarily for conservative students last fall — and within three weeks it was filled with racist slurs. … In WhatsApp conversations leaked to the Miami Herald, participants used variations of the n-word more than 400 times, regularly described women as ‘whores,’ used slurs to talk about Jewish and gay people and mused about Hitler’s politics.”
The Floridian reported on Wednesday that the chat also included a message in which a participant allegedly enumerated “dozens of violent methods of killing Black people — including crucifixion, dissection, and beheading.
But now, following outcry, the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County has voted to request the 23-year-old’s resignation and remove him from his role.
In a statement posted to X on Thursday, Kevin J. Cooper, chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party, wrote: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms Abel Alexander Carvajal’s racist group chat. His words and actions are reprehensible and are completely inconsistent with the values of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County. The words and actions of this individual does not speak for our Party.”
"The majority of our Party’s Board voted to request Carvajal’s resignation,” the post added. “We have commenced removal proceedings and look forward to resolution from the Republican Party of Florida.”
