Misogynist (And Neo-Nazi) Fuentes Sent Trump's Message To Women
"Your body, my choice. Forever."
That was the chilling message that Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist, misogynist, and antisemitic Holocaust denier shared on X ( formerly known as Twitter) at 11:19 pm on Election Night.
Since then, it’s been viewed almost 92 million times, ‘liked ‘52,000 times and retweeted 35,000 times. That disturbing tweet epitomizes the result of this election in a nutshell.
Despite women already being relegated to second class status in the 21 states with strict abortion bans, Trump -- the man responsible -- paid absolutely no price. In fact, voters rewarded him with his biggest win yet.The convicted sexual abuser and convicted felon swept all seven swing states and has collected 312 Electoral College votes versus Kamala Harris’s 226. Trump’s election was so decisiv ethat he and his supporters like Nick Fuentes are gloating over the mandate that American voters have very willingly handed them. Fuentes bragged on his X account that Trump’s win was a "TOTAL GROYPER VICTORY."
"Groypers" are Fuentes' white nationalist, sexist, homophobic, and fascist fan boys. That tweet had 2.2 million views and 18,000 likes. Then, as if 51 percent of the population that’s female didn’t already get his message, Fuentes crowed about how much he hates women with this gem the next day: "I’d just like to take the opportunity to thank men for saving this country from stupid bitches who wanted to destroy the world to keep abortion." For that he was rewarded with 2.1 million views and 46,000 retweets.
I’m sorry to bring these horrifying messages to your attention,but as a woman and mother of three daughters and a son, I’m one of those "bitches" that fought hard to protect a woman’s right to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions by electing Kamala Harris and also writing about the deadly harm of abortion bans.
Now, I think it’s important to be realistic about what women an dthe men who truly love them are up against. A tidal wave of hate against women and girls has been unleashed by Trump’s election and lots of Americans are OK with it., just like they were in 2016.
That’s when they elected him the first time after 26 women credibly accused him of sexual assault and Trump confirmed
himself that he loves to "grab 'em by the pussy” in the Access Hollywood video tape.
Now, Nick Fuentes is not the only hater advocating ecstatically that women after this election can be pushed back under the complete control of men.There was a 4600 percent increase right after Trump’s November 5 election in the use of the "Your Body My Choice" slogan well as the "get back in the kitchen" phrase just on X alone, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.
Where are all the dads who should be outraged by these vicious attacks on their daughters? Fifty-four per cent of men got on the Trump voter train, and while I’ve heard a number of men claiming they chose Trump as president in order to protect their daughters' sports teams, they clearly weren’t concerned about ensuring that their daughters wouldn’t bleed out due to a miscarriage or any other pregnancy complication.
And on the protecting girls' sports argument by those "safeguarding" dads, let’s just take a minute to look at some actual facts.Only 1.3 percent of the population of 13 --17 years old identify as transgender in the US. Let’s say half of those are transgender girls, so that’s at most 0.7 percent of the population -- and most of those transgender girls are not athletes. In fact, since 2004 when trans athletes were first allowed to compete in the Olympics, there have been 24,158 female competitors and only one has been trans.
That means that dads and moms who claim they voted forTrump to protect girls' sports were actually only giving themselves an acceptable excuse to cast their votes for a misogynist .Their daughters have almost zero chance of ever having to compete against a trans teen girl on a sports team. But they will be risking their lives and fertility under Trump abortion bans anytime they get pregnant.
Under a Trump presidency it’s more than likely that he will end abortion nationally and the healthcare horrors for women that have already been documented in the 21 anti-abortion states will explode across the country.
Deaths have already soared 56 percent for women in Texas while they were pregnant, during childbirth or not long after giving birth since the state’s first abortion ban was imposed. That’s because doctors face 99-year prison sentences in the state if they provide medically necessary abortions and D & C’s ( dilation and curettage procedures) for pregnancy -related complications.Texas has also led the country in rape pregnancies since the Supreme Court tossed out Roe v. Wade. Women suffered over 26,000 pregnancies as a result of rape in the state within the first 16 months of its abortion ban. Let’s also be realistic about how hostile Trump will be to women and the full range of women’s reproductive healthcare, despite his declaration that he will be the "protector" of women "whether the women like it or not."
As for Nick Fuentes, on top of being a white supremacist and antisemite, he is a self identified "incel." Incels are "involuntary celibate" men who cannot find a woman who will date them -- and therefore blame and denigrate all women.You’d think the "protector" of women would shun Fuentes. But no! Trump had dinner with him and antisemite Kanye West at Mar -a- Lago in November 2022. He has never denounced or distancedhimself from Fuentes -- even now.
So what can Americans who do truly care about the lives ofwomen and their daughters do?
First, there’s no time or reason to be finger pointing at Kamala Harris, who was a total champion for women’s reproductive freedom. That isn’t fair to Kamala and it’s unproductive in terms of climbing out of this dark hole. Instead it is time for us women to stiffen our backbones and summon our inner Amazons -- and get ready to keep on fighting to get our reproductive rights back all across the country.Plus, we need to keep enlisting the support of all our wonderfu lmale allies.
There will be organizations and leaders who emerge shortly with smart strategies on how to constructively organize to elect abortion -supporting candidates in local and state elections in the next year, and then in the 2026 midterms. Then we must work to elect those candidates and defeat the antiabortion zealots at all levels of government.
It will take time. It took decades to get us to this frightening place .But we can come back from setbacks. Women have come back from way worse before.Think of those determined suffragettes who endured prison time and forced feedings as they fought to get the right to vote. Healthy American women have already died because of DonaldTrump and his abortion bans. These were young women who would be alive and well with their families today, except that they had the bad luck of experiencing a pregnancy complication in an ‘abortion ban’ state.
Many, many more will die needlessly in the next four years.It is important to bear witness to every single one of these tragedies and to keep working loudly and effectively to restore reproductive freedom in America.
