Mourning The Reiners: Stricken Friends Recall Their Artistry, Activism And Kindness
Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and his photographer wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were murdered on Sunday, sending shockwaves through Hollywood and the Democratic Party.
Reiner was 78, but was still at work on projects, releasing Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in September.
Tributes and stores poured in from the lives of those he and his wife touched.
Former President Barack Obama wrote on X, “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action."
John Cusack, who played Walter in The Sure Thing wrote on X, “Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man.”
Deadline posted a statement released from the family of Norman Lear saying, “The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, 'The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.'"
Trainer Neda Soderqvist posted on Instagram that close friends and family need privacy.
"Thank you for all your messages. I can't function right now. My brain can't even gather the words. I will get back with everyone. I was just with Michele Reiner yesterday," she wrote in the photo of her message.
"Thank you for all your messages but right now I cannot communicate with anybody," she wrote as the comment. "Michele was [one] of my BESTEST FRIENDS I’ve been with Michele and Rob Reiner for the last 15 years and I’ve spent five days a week with her and I was just with her yesterday. Please respect the family and respect me right now. I cannot answer questions."
Entertainment journalist Kyle Stevens wrote on X, "I remember asking Rob & Nick Reiner an innocent little question about pro wrestling on a show I worked on. Little did I know that 9 years later, the footage would be examined after the tragic death of #RobReiner in a story that is still developing. Nick’s response stayed with me."
Actress and producer Meredith Salenger posted a photo of her and Reiner together, saying, "There are no words. He was such a light. Beyond his talent in film, he advocated for the best of society. He was a true leader. This is an unimaginable loss."
Beach Boys guitarist and singer Al Jardine posted photos of himself with the Reiners.
Director and activist Julie Cohen highlighted that the couple was "thoughtful, money-where-your-mouth-is progressive activists. While police investigate their deaths as homicides, Hollywood mourns. RIP.
Star Trek legend and activist George Takei wrote on BlueSky, "Some of the best movies ever made were by Rob Reiner. They made us laugh and think: The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men. And he was a force on screen as well in All in the Family and so many films. What a tragic loss. Words fail with news like this."
Actor Josh Gad wrote on Instagram, "He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices. This loss is devastating. I cannot express how much this hurts. Love you Rob and Michelle. Thank you for all you gave us."
"Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig posted on X, "One of my most cherished pictures. Rob [Reiner] was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best."
Actress Virginia Madsen wrote on Instagram, "Damn this awful news out of Brentwood. God be with those who love them. Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11."
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and spouse Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued a statement saying, in part, “Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as ‘The Princess Bride’ to ‘A Few Good Men.’ His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger."
Actor Kathy Bates, who worked with Reiner on Misery and Primary Colors told NBC, "I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life."
She went on to call Michele Reiner a “gifted photographer.”
Actor Kevin Nealon wrote on X, "Rob Reiner. The humor is smart and the heart is real. His films were part of the air for us. Grateful for what he made, and for what he and his wife gave the world."
Retired celebrity reporter and AP entertainment editor Michael Weinfeld recalled speaking to Reiner's father Carl in a 1993 interview in which the elder Reiner called Rob his and his wife's "greatest creation."
Reprintd with permission from Alternet