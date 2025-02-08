Angry Ohio Residents Disperse Nazi Mob And Burn Swastika Flags
Local residents of a predominantly Black neighborhood near Cincinnati, Ohio recently chased away a group of masked men carrying rifles and displaying swastika flags.
On Friday, Cincinnati-based ABC affiliate WCPO reported that a group of several people wearing black clothing had been spotted on an Interstate 75 overpass in Lincoln Heights, Ohio waving banners emblazoned with swastikas. Some in the group were seen openly carrying AR-15 rifles and wearing red face masks.
However, the group was quickly run off by a crowd of angry local residents, who seized some of the swastika flags and recorded video of themselves burning them in the street.
"Burn that b---- up," one member of the crowd is heard saying. "Get the f--- out of here ... Hitler been dead! Y'all living in the Forties!"
Lincoln Heights is almost 90 percent Black, according to 2020 Census data. The neo-Nazi demonstrators were condemned by other members of the community following their highway display, with Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval calling it "shocking and disgusting."
"Messages of hate like this have no place in our region," Pureval tweeted Friday. "This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for."
Neo-Nazis were also seen demonstrating in Columbus, Ohio in the weeks following the 2024 election. The Columbus Dispatch reported that a group of masked men shouting racist slogans and waving swastika flags were met by an angry crowd that pointed guns at them and doused them in pepper spray. One of the men complained to police after the confrontation that he had "never been attacked like this."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
