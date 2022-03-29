The National Memo Logo

J.D. Vance Defends Greene Speech To Neo-Nazi Group

J.D. Vance's Cynical Senate Candidacy Crashing As He Shuns Debates
J.D. Vance's Cynical Senate Candidacy Crashing As He Shuns Debates

A Republican Senate candidate in Ohio recently defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to appear at a white nationalist event last month as he claimed, “She did nothing wrong.”

According to HuffPost, J.D. Vance's remarks were made in reference to Greene's attendance at the America First Political Action Conference organized by far-right white nationalist, Nick Fuentes.

During the conference, Fuentes, per HuffPost, "complained to the audience that the nation had forgotten 'young white men.'" The outlet also noted that far-right attendees "hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a hero and chanted his name."

In response to Greene's attendance, a number of high ranking Republican lawmakers have distanced themselves from her as they condemned their attendance. “There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-semitism," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Speaking about Rep. Paul Gosar's (R-Ariz.) attendance at the event, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described it as "appalling."

Pushing back against both assessments, Vance argued otherwise. During a recent candidate debate, he said, Greene “is my friend and she did nothing wrong.”

He added, "I’m not going to throw her under the bus.”

Vance went on to voice his frustrations about another issue saying that "while Republicans were subjected to 'guilt by association' attacks, Democrats were not."

Vance's remarks follow Greene's recent homophobic tirade targeting U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig,.

“You know what?” Greene asked the the crowd. ”Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycle, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls bathrooms. Yup."

As Vance attempted to defend Greene, Twitter users quickly jumped to criticize him for his poor political choice to back the controversial lawmaker.

"JD Vance from media darling to whatever this is in a few short years," one Twitter user wrote.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

