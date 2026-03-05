Trump Hardliners Raging Over His Expected Endorsement Of John Cornyn
Some of President Donald Trump's biggest cheerleaders are irate at reports that he will soon endorse Sen. John Cornyn over MAGA acolyte and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas' GOP Senate primary. They say that Cornyn is a wolf in sheep's clothing who won't advance Trump's agenda.
Multiple right-wing podcasters and MAGA influencers begged Trump not to bow to the pleas from establishment GOP lawmakers to intervene in the May 26 Texas runoff, which both Cornyn and Paxton advanced to Tuesday night after neither received 50 percent in the primary.
"President Trump says he will soon endorse in the Texas Senate GOP race, & whoever he doesn’t endorse must drop out. Hopefully he endorses @KenPaxtonTX, because @JohnCornyn has a long record of being anti-Trump, pro-Islam, weak on illegal immigration, and anti 2A," right-wing agitator Laura Loomer—who has successfully gotten Trump to fire government employees for insufficient loyalty—wrote in a post on X.Loomer later posted a 2023 article in which Cornyn said Trump shouldn't run for president again. "John Cornyn has never been a Trump loyalist,” she added, in a clear attempt to try to stop Trump from backing Cornyn in the race.
Sara Gonzales, a host on the right-wing BlazeTV network, also urged Trump not to back Cornyn.
“I am one of your biggest supporters and I am urging you as someone who is in the Texas grassroots: do NOT endorse Cornyn,” Gonzales wrote in an X post addressed to Trump. “It will be one of your biggest mistakes. The majority of Texas voters voted AGAINST Cornyn last night. We don’t want him!”
Far-right conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich said in a post on X, “Endorsing Cornyn will be more gutting to the base than the Iran air strikes”—a nod to the “America first” crowd that felt betrayed by Trump starting yet another open-ended war in the Middle East."We finally have a real opportunity to remove a swamp rat GOP senator for his betrayals. If Trump screws that up with yet another disastrous endorsement, it will be a total scumbag move," right-wing radio host Jesse Kelly wrote in a post on X.
Even former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA supporter who has recently distanced herself from Trump, also slammed the president for trying to shut down the runoff.
"This is wrong and the people of Texas should be able to vote for WHOEVER THEY WANT!!! NOT the candidate Trump demands," Greene wrote in a post on X. "People are furious over this and if Trump does this, it could actually be the real reason Texas Senate seat flips blue. Stealing people’s opportunity to elect their leaders by force will definitely piss off voters and will lead to even more sitting it out."
Ultimately, it's unclear when Trump will make his endorsement—and if Paxton will even agree to drop out of the race.
- The Tea Party Jumps The Shark: 4 Reasons Steve Stockman Won’t Beat John Cornyn ›
- New GOP Senate Leader Is Ex-Lobbyist Who Aims To Slash Social Security ›
- In Texas, James Talarico's Primary Victory Sets Up A Real Senate Race ›
- Trump says he will soon endorse in runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton ›
- John Thune urges Trump to endorse John Cornyn ‘early’ - Live Updates - POLITICO ›
- John Cornyn’s Biggest Challenges as Republican Senate Primary Heads for Runoff in Texas - The New York Times ›
- Trump expected to endorse Cornyn in brutal Texas Senate runoff ›