France Re-Elects Macron, Rejects Neo-Fascist LePen By 56-42 Margin

@nationalmemo
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his neo-fascist challenger Marine Le Pen today by a substantial margin, according to the latest returns, winning a second term and preventing what threatened to be a catastrophe for France, Europe, and global democracy. Sunday saw the lowest turnout for a French presidential election in many years as some voters on the left, many of whom dislike the centrist Macron, stayed home in protest.

Official results indicate that Macron secured 58 percent to 42 percent for LePen -- not nearly as close as some pollsters and analysts had suggested. LePen delivered a concession speech saying she looks forward to legislative elections in May.

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

kathryn kimball mizelle

Witness: Secret Service Warned Meadows Of Potential January 6 Violence

Trump supporters storming Capitol on January 6, 2021

Mark Meadows, the Trump administration’s final White House chief of staff, was told that plans to subvert the certification of the 2020 presidential election result using alternate electors weren’t “legally sound” -- and was also made aware of intelligence that showed the potential for the January 6 rally to turn violent, the House Select Committee said in a late Friday night court filing.

In its 248-page filing, the House panel pointed to the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House special assistant and aide in Meadows’ office, who told congressional investigators she recalled a senior Secret Service official, Anthony Ornato, “coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on [January 6]. And Mr. Meadows said: ‘All right. Let’s talk about it.’”

