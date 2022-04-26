GOP Hopeful Kristina Karamo Sees Satan In Yoga — And Beyonce

Kristina Karamo, the Republican-endorsed candidate for Michigan secretary of state, was previously a podcast host who claimed that certain celebrities are tools of Satan. Karamo suggested that a “super crafty” Satan is behind Beyoncé pulling “Black Americans into paganism,” called Cardi B a “tool of Lucifer because she peddles filth in the culture,” and said that people practicing yoga are doing “a demonic ceremony.”
Karamo also said that Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have been putting children under a “satanic delusion” and criticized a Korean drama in which characters communicate with their ancestors, saying that they’re actually communicating with “demons.”
Over the weekend, Michigan Republicans endorsed Karamo as the party’s choice for secretary of state. Karamo is a community college professor and commentator who has appeared on Fox News.
Karamo has frequently pushed the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump, who has endorsed her. She is also part of a QAnon-connected “coalition” that has been attempting to recruit and elect like-minded secretary of state candidates. Last year Karamo attended a QAnon conference organized by “QAnon John,” and she appears to still keep in contact with him. She additionally has promoted conspiracy theories about the January 6 insurrection and has also repeatedly made anti-LGBTQ remarks.
On her now defunct podcast It’s Solid Food, Karamo regularly warned listeners that Satan was trying to infiltrate their lives and had the help of celebrities and popular culture. Here are some of her allegations.
Karamo claimed that singers including Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have been putting children “under a satanic delusion.” From the August 6, 2020, edition of her podcast:
KRISTINA KARAMO (HOST): One of the things [unintelligible] most perpetuators of this rise in paganism and witchcraft are celebrities. They are some of the worst offenders of it all. You know, Ariana Grande, she had a song called God is a Woman. She has a song called God is -- this is what I'm talking about. Christians got to quit being squeamish. Got to quit being squeamish, folks. Let’s deal with the world we live in and let's fight back and if we want to hide from like, “Ohhh no, that’s too gross, ahhh!” You know, then you're not preparing, you’re not preparing your kids.
She literally had a song, has a song called God is a Woman. And at the MTV video awards, she, her performance involved recreating the Last Supper of Christ as a lesbian orgy. You heard me correctly. I don't need to repeat that. Then she had the Shiva, which is the Hindu goddess of death, above the supposed lesbian orgy that was the Last Supper. Just total blasphemy. Just total blasphemy. And then after it was interchanged between Shiva, which was the Hindu goddess of death, in a portal that was a vagina because that's part of paganism, this female worship. And so that’s the people who are entertaining your kids. So you send, we send our kids to these weak churches, these weak churches, then they turn on and then they’re boring. They don't learn anything, no spiritual meat. Then they have these entertainers who do this kind of blasphemy of the highest level, just blasphemy. And these are the people who entertain your kids. And then we still have, “Why are young people walking away from the faith?” Because they're under a satanic delusion. You think -- or, or Billie Eilish. She has a song called Good Girls Go to Hell. That’s the name of a song. This is what kids are listening to.
Karamo said that Satan “is super crafty” and “Beyoncé is working overtime to pull more and more Black Americans into paganism and calling it African spirituality.” During her August 6, 2020, podcast, Karamo attacked Beyoncé for allegedly “trying to target Black people into embracing paganism.” In discussing Beyoncé and paganism, Karamo said that Satan “is crafty. That joker is super crafty.” (Karamo has stated that she believes paganism leads you down a road to Satan.)
KRISTINA KARAMO (HOST): I don't talk about my religious beliefs at work because I teach in a secular environment. But if a student asked me my personal opinion, I'm going to be very honest. And I had a student who once said, “Well, you know, I believe there's a bunch of gods.” And that’s what people are gravitating to because, again, witchcraft gives them a sense and paganism gives them a sense of power without conformity to something. It's just follow self.
And we see Beyoncé pushing that more and more. And she's really targeting, trying to target Black people into embracing paganism. And one of the really interesting things is that her husband, Jay-Z, is, many people have said, is a satanist. I believe it to be true. I don’t have any hard proof.
With Beyoncé, she now is trying to push paganism, especially she is targeting Black people with her Black is King album. It's a really, I totally believe it's like a whole slap on the whole Jesus is King album that Kanye West came out with because as you see here in her promo video, she's reading a book about Black gods and kings and whatnot. And, and that's the thing. And in one of her songs from the new visual album, you know, one of the artists who's singing the song with her said, “There ain’t no Bibles, there ain't no Bibles in the, in the jungle,” you know? And then in her, one of her songs, Black Parade, you know, it’s all this talk about, “I’m Oshun and I charge my crystals in the moonlight” and all this, and so I notice a lot of people, a lot of people I know are getting involved into straight up witchcraft because they, “I want to connect with my ancestors and our people weren’t Christian before.” And it’s just — this is what I always say. Satan ain't smart, he is crafty. That joker is super crafty. So how he’s -- and paganism. I don't care where you going to [unintelligible]. They all use some kind of rocks and crystals to gain some kind of wisdom and knowledge and power. They all do it. It's not even novel. It's not even new. Come on. Satan, do it, try, do better. But he don't have to do better than most humans are so ignorant. Why? Why? Why should he have to create a new strategy? I mean, it works, so why — if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? And that's what's going on. So Beyoncé is working overtime to pull more and more Black Americans into paganism and calling it African spirituality. It's hilarious. Actually, it’s not hilarious. It’s sad. It's really sad.
Karamo on a Korean drama’s plot line about communicating with ancestors: “Satan, again, he's so crafty. … You're communicating with demons.” From Karamo’s August 6, 2020, podcast:
KRISTINA KARAMO (HOST): The point of the matter is is that entertainers are now marketing satanism and paganism to people. Satanism is on the rise. And you talk to people about satanism, they're like, “Oh, those people are just playing. They're just poking fun at organized religion.” Really? So why do they always try to mock Christianity and mock Jesus? Why don’t they [mock] Islam and Allah? Not going to do that. Why don't they mock Shiva or Brahman? They don't do that. They only mock the one true God. It’s because of Satan.
And so people are turning to these things to find happiness and “I'm going to communicate with my ancestors.” Bull, no. There's no ancestors for you to talk to. And Satan, again, he's so crafty. You know, one of the things I, my new thing — haven’t watched one in a while but I really like — are Korean dramedies. Korean dramedies are great, by the way. They are. They are really great. I love them. OK. And so I was watching one particular Korean dramedy and it was about how it was a pastor and his brother. And they were going to find their mother, who was missing. And so nevertheless, the brother was a shaman. And so when I'm watching the movie, the brother was talking about communicating with the ancestors. And I was just so -- I was so, you know, I found it so interesting that the brother mentioned communicating with the ancestors because I'm like, here it is. This is in Korea.
It is so important to know that you're not communicating with no ancestors. Sweetheart, you’re communicating with demons. And this is what we're turning to to cope with life because people don't want God. And the only true way you can cope with life, you can cope with this existence is with Jesus Christ. You can only get through life with the maker of life. And that is God.
Karamo warned that people doing yoga are doing “a satanic ritual.” From the September 18, 2020, edition of It’s Solid Food:
KRISTINA KARAMO (HOST): If you start studying other cultures, art, what we consider to be art oftentimes, [unintelligible], “Oh, they're doing this ritual, this dance.” These are all satanic rituals. This is not just dance to dance. It is to summon a demon. Even yoga. The word yoga really means yoke to Brahman. So people are thinking they're doing exercises, no, you're doing actual, a satanic ritual and don't even know it. And that's becomes from our very materialistic worldview that's crept into every corner of our life that someone could be practicing an open, demonic ritual in front of our faces and we’ll be like, “Oh wow, this must be just some kind of cultural dance.” Like, it's not a cultural dance, it's a demonic ceremony. What's wrong with you? But people don't understand that. It’s because our worldview is so skewed.
Karamo: “Cardi B is another tool of Lucifer because she peddles filth in the culture.” From the September 18, 2020, edition of her podcast:
KRISTINA KARAMO (HOST): Whether she knows it or not — I have no clue — she is a tool of Lucifer. Cardi B is another tool of Lucifer because she peddles filth in the culture, and she peddles such filth and sexual degeneracy in our culture that many people are laughing at her, and they're laughing because as we know her and Megan Thee Stallion came out with this video called WAP, or this song. And you already know what it stands for, so I'm not going to say, but it's very obscene.
Printed with permission from Media Matters.
