Harris Proposes Ending Senate Filibuster To Restore Abortion Rights
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that she supports getting rid of the Senate filibuster to pass legislation to restore federal abortion rights.
In 2022, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade by a vote of 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.
“I’ve been very clear—I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe,” Harris said during an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio. “Fifty-one votes would be what we need to actually put back in the law—the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do.”
Current Senate rules require that if legislation is filibustered by a senator, 60 votes are required before an issue can be voted on, even if a majority supports a proposal.
During the interview, Harris also urged listeners to support the reelection of Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, stressing that Democratic majorities in Congress would assist the passage of reproductive-rights legislation.
In July, Senate Republicans blocked the passage of the Reproductive Freedom for Women Act. The bill would have put in place federal protections for reproductive rights and restored Roe-era protections. A majority of the Senate backed the bill, but it did not meet the 60-vote threshold needed to break the filibuster.
President Joe Biden’s administration expressed support for the legislation in an official statement, indicating that Biden would have signed the bill into law if it made it through Congress.
Most voters support the restoration of Roe. In a May poll from SSRS for CNN, 65% of Americans said they opposed overturning the decision. And a plurality of those polled (49%) said they backed federal legislation to restore abortion access.
The stance of the public stands in contrast to Donald Trump, who said during his Sept. 10 debate with Harris that the decision to overturn Roe was a work of “genius.” Trump praised the Supreme Court justices he appointed—Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh—who were three of the six Republican-appointed votes against abortion rights.
Shortly after Harris’ interview, independent Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV), who caucuses with the Democrats and is retiring at the end of this term, attacked Harris for wanting to end the filibuster, laughably calling it the “Holy Grail of democracy.”
He said he now refuses to endorse her. What a shame.
