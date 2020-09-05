Actor-Activist George Takei Will Urge 10M Followers to Join Lincoln Project’s Facebook Organizing
Progressive activist and actor George Takei has informally offered his support for a new organization being started by The Lincoln Project, the growing group of never-Trump Republicans who have unleashed devastating ads attacking President Donald Trump. The group is unveiling a "grassroots Facebook Army" called The Lincoln Project Digital Coalition.
Citing Lincoln Project spokesperson Keith Edwards, CNBC reports the group's plan for the new get out the vote project "is to have thousands of Lincoln Project Facebook members reach out to Republican voters who have previously backed Trump to try to convince them to vote for Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. They have over 50,000 members on Facebook, he added."
Takei, who is extremely well-known on social media and has 9,982,901 Facebook likes and 9,322,789 Facebook followers, responded to a tweet from political finance reporter Brian Schwartz:
I’m ready to help. I have almost ten million followers there. https://t.co/Fh0sAOha3F— George Takei (@George Takei)1599158403.0
TLPDC will target GOP voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
