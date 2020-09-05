Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Actor-Activist George Takei Will Urge 10M Followers to Join Lincoln Project’s Facebook Organizing

George Takei

Photo by Alex Matsuo/ CC BY 2.0

Progressive activist and actor George Takei has informally offered his support for a new organization being started by The Lincoln Project, the growing group of never-Trump Republicans who have unleashed devastating ads attacking President Donald Trump. The group is unveiling a "grassroots Facebook Army" called The Lincoln Project Digital Coalition.

Citing Lincoln Project spokesperson Keith Edwards, CNBC reports the group's plan for the new get out the vote project "is to have thousands of Lincoln Project Facebook members reach out to Republican voters who have previously backed Trump to try to convince them to vote for Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. They have over 50,000 members on Facebook, he added."

Takei, who is extremely well-known on social media and has 9,982,901 Facebook likes and 9,322,789 Facebook followers, responded to a tweet from political finance reporter Brian Schwartz:


The Lincoln Project has been a steadfastly partisan enterprise whose attack ads frequently go viral. Takei is the first Democrat to offer bipartisan assistance, however informal it may be.

TLPDC will target GOP voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
george takei
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

New Poll Shows Trump’s ‘Law And Order’ Campaign Sputtering

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump is hoping that his "law and order" message and statements vilifying anti-racism protesters will help him win this year's presidential election just as it worked for Richard Nixon in 1968. But according to a newly released ABC News/Ipsos poll, more than half of Americans believe that Trump's inflammatory anti-protester rhetoric is only making things worse.

Keep reading... Show less
law and order