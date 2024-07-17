Unearthed Video Shows JD Vance Praising Alex Jones For 'Important Truths'
New reporting from ProPublica and Documented revealed that Trump’s vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, praised far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a truth teller during a closed-door meeting with the Project 2025 partner organization the Teneo Network in 2021.
Meanwhile, Jones said today that he was in a meeting with Vance “a month ago.”
The Teneo Network, an “invitation-only group of young conservatives” that ProPublica and Documented said Vance joined six years ago, is one of over 100 conservative partner organizations included on the Heritage Foundation’s advisory board for Project 2025. Project 2025 is an extreme right-wing initiative to provide policy and personnel to the next Republican presidential administration.
This post has been updated for clarity.
Vance called Alex Jones a truth teller
In a private speech in 2021 given to the Teneo Network, Vance said that he got backlash when he said that the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones “is a better source of information than Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC gal,” which he described as a “plainly obvious observation.”
He went on to add that “the most important truths often come from people who are crazy 60 percent of the time but they’re right 40 percent of the time.”
Vance was speaking before the Teneo Network, a Project 2025 partner
Adding Vance to the ticket bolsters the connections between Leo’s network and the Trump 2024 campaign. It also strengthens ties between Trump’s reelection bid and the Project 2025 blueprint, which outlines plans for a second Trump administration, including firing thousands of career civil servants, shuttering the Department of Education and replacing ambitious goals to combat climate change with ramped-up fossil fuel production. In a recent TV interview, Vance said the document contained “some good ideas” but claimed that “most Americans couldn’t care less about Project 2025” and that the Trump campaign wasn’t affiliated with it."
Jones also claimed he was recently in a meeting with Vance
On his show on July 16, Jones said he was “in a meeting with J.D. Vance a month ago,” calling him “a great guy” and adding that “he's defended me when I was being censored.”
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
- The Children's Hour: Why So Many Proto-Fascists Are Also Pedophiles ›
- Tech Billionaire Invests Heavily In Smartmatic Lawsuit Against Fox News ›
- 'Discredited' Supreme Court Issues 'Traitorous' Writ In Trump Immunity Case ›
- Conspiracy Clown Alex Jones Threatens Cannibalism: ‘I Will Eat My Neighbors’ ›