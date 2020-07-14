Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: #RichMitch Gets The Lincoln Project Treatment In New Video Ad

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

screenshot from #RichMitch

Nobody knows more about "Moscow Mitch" McConnell than the team at the Lincoln Project. In another life those hard-ass Never-Trump Republicans (and former Republicans) might well have worked for Sen. McConnell (R-KY), the Senate Majority Leader.

Unfortunately for ol' Mitch, he's up for re-election this cycle -- and his servile antics on behalf of Trump have drawn the ire of the Lincoln Project. Which is they produced this rather unsparing assessment of his entire political career and what he has (and hasn't) done for his benighted home state. As many have noted, this group of political consultants doesn't play nice. And they know who McConnell really is.

It's just about as brutal as he deserves, bless his heart.


