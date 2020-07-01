Fauci Warns: We Could Soon See 100K New Covid-19 Cases Every Day

<p>In addition to his display of competence on handling pandemics, contrasting himself with Trump, Biden attacked the President directly.</p><p>"Trump called himself a wartime president. Now, it seems like our wartime president has surrendered."</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
<p>"President Trump failed us."</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b53d7019cce078bc5f73bc0e7c98be3d" id="9f9e4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1278014346967289856"><div style="margin:1em 0">Joe Biden says “month after month,” President Trump “failed us.”
“Despite President Trump’s request that we should… https://t.co/ulpygtzDZA</div> — ABC News (@ABC News)<a href="https://twitter.com/ABC/statuses/1278014346967289856">1593537339.0</a></blockquote></div><p>And he urged everyone to "wear a mask. Period."<br/></p><p>"We can't continue half recovering, half getting worse," Biden said. "We can't continue half with a plan and half just hoping for the best. We can't defeat this virus with a piecemeal approach."</p>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93e6e7b2bc5a8ada3de4c585781a802a" id="e0fed"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1278016332437630976"><div style="margin:1em 0">Joe Biden: "We can't continue half wearing masks and half rejecting science." https://t.co/rLEcMdfxAe</div> — The Hill (@The Hill)<a href="https://twitter.com/thehill/statuses/1278016332437630976">1593537812.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>We don't need a cheerleader, Mr. President, we need a President, Mr. President," Biden said blasting Trump for not taking responsibility and blaming others.</p><p>"Mr. President this is not about yu, it's about the health and welfare of the American people," Biden added, blasting Trump for "midnight tweets," and saying now is not the time to "wash your hands and walk away from responsibility."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
