Fauci Warns: We Could Soon See 100K New Covid-19 Cases Every Day

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Dr. Anthony Fauci made a rare appearance Tuesday, speaking on Capitol Hill to issue a stern warning about the coronavirus crisis.

"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day," Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert at the National Institutes of Health, told Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). "I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around."

Right now nearly 2.7 million people in the U.S., at minimum, have been infected with the coronavirus. Deaths are just under 130,000. CDC Chief Dr. Robert Redfield last week said he believes the actual number of cases could be ten times higher.

Watch Dr. Fauci:


Biden Accuses Trump Of ’Surrender’ To Virus In Fiery Speech

U.S. Government work

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon in a strong speech, and with it seems to have buried his Republican opponent's "Sleepy Joe" nickname for him.

Biden slammed Trump in a series of hits about the coronavirus pandemic, reminding voters that as far back as February he has been warning about COVID-19, and detailing the actions that must be taken at the federal level to protect Americans.

