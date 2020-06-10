Anti-Vax Star Of ‘Plandemic’ Endorses Bogus Bleach Therapy

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
Judy Mikovits, the discredited scientist who stars in the lie-filled conspiracy theory film Plandemic, recently appeared on the podcast of a church that has sold a chlorine dioxide product as a coronavirus cure and defended the organization's promotion of the bogus and dangerous treatment. The Food and Drug Administration has stated that "chlorine dioxide products have not been shown to be safe and effective for any use, including COVID-19."
The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, which is led by Mark Grenon, has touted supposed "protocols" and products related to Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), a bleach product that the church falsely claims can cure a variety of ailments, including the coronavirus.
The Department of Justice has gone after the church for selling MMS, stating that it "is a chemical product which, when combined with the included activator, creates a powerful bleach product that the defendants market for oral ingestion. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously issued public warnings to consumers that MMS can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration." In April, a U.S. district court ordered Genesis to stop selling the product.
In Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has fined an affiliate of the church for pushing MMS. The Federal Court of Australia has also ordered the chapter to stop advertising and supplying the product.
Genesis produces the G2Voice podcast. Its May 31 episode featured a roughly hour-long interview with Mikovits, a conspiracy theorist who has recently gained fame after she wrote Plague of Corruption and starred in Plandemic. In that film, which has spread on social media, Mikovits pushes numerous false claims related to the coronavirus.
During the leadup to the interview, Genesis' Mark Grenon said that Mikovits "knows of chlorine dioxide and our fight for health freedom. This is why she agreed to come on the G2Voice."
On the prodcast, Mikovits defended the use of chlorine dioxide as a treatment. She said that she has been "telling President Trump to close the FDA and reorganize because what is their primary job? Is our food safe? No, it's not. It's loaded with toxins. It's -- how are you approving GMOs? Is there a label on them? And we're not allowed to see the label. And this is, this is where they're so corrupt. And so, you know, with COVID-19, it's no different than with autism, with chlorine dioxide having a benefit in some people."
She later said that there should be "no more FDA telling me what I can do. … If I want to use, you know, hydrogen, chlorine dioxide, any of the therapies, hyperbaric oxygen, I want to use to heal, that's my job."
Mikovits also said: "I don't need you to tell me I can't use an energy healer, you know, to code me, which I do, all the days on string theory to code me for infections, like the rife machine that has the frequency of these bad viruses that part of our -- 8% of our viral -- turn it off. All we have to do is turn it off." A rife machine is an instrument that emits low-level electromagnetic waves into the body. Proponents have falsely claimed that the machine can cure a variety of ailments, including cancer, Lyme disease, and now COVID-19, by entering certain frequencies into their machines.
Mikovits defended the use of chlorine dioxide even though she had previously indicated in the podcast that she knew of the potential dangers of using it as treatment, stating: "Chlorine dioxide used in the wrong way ... or in a person at the wrong time can be a very bad thing." She also said that "there's a right time for everything under God. There's a time for everything under God and things you just simply don't do. And that's what we're missing in everything, and we can't have the communication."
During an April 23 press conference, President Donald Trump suggested that people could inject disinfectant into their bodies to treat the coronavirus.