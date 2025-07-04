Leavitt Claimed Glitchy Trump Conference Call Marred By 'Spiritual Warfare'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly suggested that supernatural forces might have been responsible for the technical issues during President Donald Trump's recent call with faith leaders.
She commented, “There is spiritual warfare as we all know. It tried to break up our call today, as the president even alluded to.”
According to liberal group Meidas Touch, Leavitt made these comments during the same call.
Prior to that, White House Faith Director Jenny Korn had expressed frustration with the situation, saying they were “waiting for AT&T to get its act together,” pointing to the service provider as the cause.
On Monday, Trump appeared to seek technical support in a social media post, stating that a conference call with American faith leaders had experienced difficulties, which he attributed to the telecommunications company AT&T.
He called on the company’s "boss, whoever that may be" to step in and address the issue. Trump also mentioned that his team might switch to a different carrier for future calls.
"I’m doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly. This is the second time it’s happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday afternoon.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
