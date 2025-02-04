Trump Press Secretary Can't Confirm Musk Security Clearance
President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, on Monday could neither confirm nor deny whether billionaire Elon Musk has received a security clearance as a US government employee under the president's new administration.
During a press conference outside of the White House, CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Caitlin Collins asked the MAGA secretary, "Can you confirm that Elon Musk is a special government employee? And what kind of security clearance does he have?"
Leavitt replied, "I can confirm he's a special government employee. I can also confirm that he has abided by all applicable federal laws. As for his security clearance, I'm not sure, but I can check."
Collins then asked, "Did he pass a background check, do you know?"
"I don't know about the security clearance, but I can check," Leavitt replied.
Collins then asked if the MAGA secretary knows whether anyone on Musk's team has security clearance.
"I don't, no. But, again, I can check on that for you," Leavitt said.
Nico Perrino, executive dircector of the free speech nonprofit FIRE, replied: "Here we have a government employee holding press conferences about his government work on his privately owned social media platform, where he's also banning journalists and members of the general public who criticize him. Seems we're getting into First Amendment territory ..."
Former Politico CA reporter Carla Marinucci commented: "He’s acting co-president — with access to millions is private citizens’ data — and she doesn’t know if he has a security clearance???!"
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.