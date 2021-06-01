Interior Department Halts Oil Drilling In Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
@AFP
June 01 | 2021
Washington (AFP) - US President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday it was halting petroleum development activity in the Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a move by former president Donald Trump to allow drilling. The Interior Department said it was notifying firms of the freeze, pending a comprehensive environmental review that will determine whether leases in the area known as ANWR should be "reaffirmed, voided or subject to additional mitigation measures," the agency said in a statement. The announcement deals a blow to the long-contested quest of oil companies to...
