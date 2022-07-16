The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

As Georgia Probe Gains Speed, Prosecutor Targets Trump Allies

District Attorney Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' (D) investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the presidential election appears to be picking up momentum.

According to Yahoo! News, Willis, a Democrat, has issued correspondence, described as "target" letters, to Georgia Republicans. Inside sources will details about the letters have indicated that they were sent to inform the lawmakers that "they could be indicted for their role in a scheme to appoint alternate electors pledged to the former president despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state."

It is being reported that the Republican recipients of the letter include: David Shafer, a former state senator, current Georgia Republican Party chairman, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s current running mate for lieutenant governor, along with State Sens. Burt Jones and Brandon Beach.

Shafer and Jones were two of the 16 Georgia Republican lawmakers who participated in a private meeting that was held at the state capitol on December 14, 2020. During the meeting, the lawmakers reportedly attempted to appoint themselves as state electors although they had no legal grounds to make the decision.


An inside source also noted that Shafer "presided over the meeting, conducting it as though it was an official proceeding, in which those present voted themselves as the bona fide electors in Georgia — and then signed their names to a declaration to that effect that was sent to the National Archives."

During a recent interview, Willis was asked about the target letters, which she declined to discuss. However, Charlie Bailey —an ally of Willis and the Democratic candidate challenging Shafer— has been relatively vocal about the Republican leader's role in the fake electors' plot. During a recent appearance on the Yahoo News! podcast Skullduggery, Bailey weighed in.

“To come in and say no, the voters don’t matter, and I get to decide, the party gets to decide who wins this election, that is authoritarian,” Bailey said during the interview. “It’s the most un-American thing you can do.”

While Democratic lawmakers have praised Willis' efforts, Republican lawmakers have been equally critical. Randy Evans, a lawyer and Georgia Republican who also served as ambassador to Luxembourg under the Trump administration, believes the probe will give candidates in his party the advantage of being able to question the integrity of the investigation.

“It drops it right into a characterization of this as a political, partisan witch hunt as opposed to a legitimate inquiry,” he said in an interview. Evans also weighed in on the latest letters saying, “It will become a fundraising letter [for the Republican Party] — 'help us fend off the unfounded legal attacks by the Democratic District Attorney for Fulton County.’ You and I know that’s what’s going to happen.”

The latest development in the Georgia case follows the Trump campaign's alleged attempts to carry out similar elector plots in other states. With motivation from Trump's lawyer, John Eastman, far-right Republicans in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin attempted to carry out similar actions. However, all attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'Oh God, No': Republicans Grow Fearful As Child Rape Case Blows Up

@kerryeleveld
Youtube Screenshot

Because so many Republicans are sick people, GOP lawmakers immediately worked to discredit the story of a young Ohio rape victim being forced to cross state lines to get an abortion, claiming it was a lie.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, subtweeted an article questioning the story with the accusation, "Another lie. Anyone surprised?"

Keep reading... Show less
Republicans

Why Democrats Should Push A Federal Abortion Rights Statute Now

Youtube Screenshot

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Democrats are caught up in a war they thought they couldn't lose, trying to fend off a wave of state anti-abortion laws. But Joe Biden, despite his reputation for caution and compromise, has bigger ambitions than playing defense.

After the Supreme Court abolished the right to abortion, the president pointed out that there is a way to restore it: through federal legislation. "We have to codify Roe v. Wade into law, and the way to do that is to make sure Congress votes to do that," he said in June. That would override state abortion bans. If passing it requires making an exception to the filibuster — which requires 60 votes for almost any bill — Biden said he's ready to do it.

Keep reading... Show less
abortion
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}