At Ford, Trump Signals Nazis With Remark About Founder’s ‘Good Bloodlines’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that's been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company's founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.

Henry Ford gave America the Model T, mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.

"Ford is the only American mentioned by name in Hitler's notorious Mein Kampf," according to Religion News Service.
President Trump has repeatedly called Ford "legendary."

On Thursday, Trump praised the anti-Semitic Nazi sympathizer for having "good bloodlines."


Social media users grew furious.










Local Leaders Urge ‘Petulant Child’ President To Stay Away

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

As many across the country continue to social distance for fear of COVID-19, there's one cross-country traveler in particular that many wish would stay away.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump was rebuked by at least two local leaders who would rather he keep his distance.

Keep reading... Show less
