At Wacky Press Conference Trump Bullies Reporter Wearing Mask
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
President Donald Trump late Monday morning announced he would hold a press conference, but after a late start and minutes in it became clear it was yet another campaign-style stream-of-consciousness rally devoid of facts and filled with lies.
Both MSNBC and CNN were not airing the "press conference" minutes after it began.
After Trump's 20 minutes or so of angry grumbling, and disgruntled attacks on Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponents, Trump ended his remarks before taking reporters questions by saying, "Happy Labor Day, everybody."
MSNBC The Last Word producer Kyle Griffin announced, "MSNBC aired about five minutes of Trump's speech before cutting it off and fact checking his lies on U.S. economic progress."
CNN's Jim Acosta noted that the address was a campaign event:
After convention speech on South Lawn, Trump now doing much of the same from North Portico... hitting all of his ra… https://t.co/DB7JKc7vpb— Jim Acosta (@Jim Acosta)1599500553.0
Trump decided to hold the event at the North Portico, a more formal outdoor space in the White House usually reserved for major announcements, welcoming international leaders, and for White House family events.
President Bill Clinton spoke to reporters from North Portico in Aug 1993 following Senate 51-50 passage of his budg… https://t.co/a6aKRIg5IU— Craig Caplan (@Craig Caplan)1599499929.0
During the event, Trump attacked administration officials who had told reporters he called military service members "losers" and suckers."
"Only an animal."
"Only an animal would say things like that" -- Trump denies reports he disparaged fallen US troops https://t.co/5PFxTjkh29— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1599501270.0
Trump attempted to f orce Reuters' Jeff Mason to remove his face mask.
Trump demands that @jeffmason1 take off his mask before he takes a question from him https://t.co/erZxOZX9wX— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1599501113.0
More:
Trump is talking about protesters throwing cans of soup again https://t.co/zX666mKObU— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1599501429.0
Trump demands credit for not ruining John McCain's funeral https://t.co/WXbtU3iH5L— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1599501242.0
"Take a look at Carolyn Maloney, whose race should be redone" -- Trump demands that an election be redone because i… https://t.co/LaSiXDjJW5— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1599501961.0
"Friends of mine have said, sophisticated friends have said, you've got to be the most innocent guy ever to hold th… https://t.co/SEXUnrvGU8— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1599502106.0
- Trump's Army Of Shills Take Over The White House Press Briefing ... ›
- 'Very Very Ugly Ending' As Trump Storms Out Of Press Briefing ... ›
- Trump Stuns Observers At Rambling, Incoherent, Press Conference ... ›