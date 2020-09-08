Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

At Wacky Press Conference Trump Bullies Reporter Wearing Mask

President Trump at White House briefing

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump late Monday morning announced he would hold a press conference, but after a late start and minutes in it became clear it was yet another campaign-style stream-of-consciousness rally devoid of facts and filled with lies.

Both MSNBC and CNN were not airing the "press conference" minutes after it began.

After Trump's 20 minutes or so of angry grumbling, and disgruntled attacks on Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponents, Trump ended his remarks before taking reporters questions by saying, "Happy Labor Day, everybody."

MSNBC The Last Word producer Kyle Griffin announced, "MSNBC aired about five minutes of Trump's speech before cutting it off and fact checking his lies on U.S. economic progress."

CNN's Jim Acosta noted that the address was a campaign event:

Trump decided to hold the event at the North Portico, a more formal outdoor space in the White House usually reserved for major announcements, welcoming international leaders, and for White House family events.

During the event, Trump attacked administration officials who had told reporters he called military service members "losers" and suckers."

"Only an animal."

Trump attempted to f orce Reuters' Jeff Mason to remove his face mask.

More:




From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Postmaster DeJoy’s Revealing Reaction To Explosive Allegations Against Him

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Screenshot from Now This News via Kyle Griffin/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Most years, the vast majority of Americans — and probably even political reporters — would be unable to name the postmaster general. But in 2020, Louis DeJoy has become a household name for overseeing a dramatic decline in the U.S. Postal Service's performance, the result of policies that many fear may intentionally or unintentionally interfere with the processing of mail-in ballots during the November election.

Keep reading... Show less
louis dejoy