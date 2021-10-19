The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Aussie Leader Gleefully Torches Ted Cruz Over COVID ‘Lecture’

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was on the receiving end of an international smackdown after he tweeted about Australia's COVID-19 rates, only to have Australia's Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner fire back, telling the Texas Republican, "You know nothing about us."

On Sunday, Cruz shared a clip of Gunner talking about COVID-19 rates and how citizens would be fined for not following newly implemented vaccine rules. Cruz commented, "I love the Aussies. Their history of rugged independence is legendary; I've always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific," before adding, "The Covid tyranny of their current government is disgraceful and sad. Individual liberty matters. I stand with the people of Australia."

Gunner responded on Twitter:

"Hey Ted Cruz, g'day from the Northern Territory in Australia. Here are some facts. Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID. There have been zero deaths in the Territory. Did you know that?" he wrote before adding, "Vaccination is so important here because we have vulnerable communities and the oldest continuous living culture on the planet to protect. Did you know that?"

He then added, "We don't need your lectures, thanks mate. You know nothing about us. And if you stand against a lifesaving vaccine, then you sure as hell don't stand with Australia. I love Texas (go Longhorns), but when it comes to COVID, I'm glad we are nothing like you."

You can see the tweets below:

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Yes, Our Economic Problems Are ‘High Class’

@FromaHarrop
cdn.creators.com

Reprinted with permission from Creators

Here's how TV news works: What is just an annoyance becomes a concern. A concern turns into a serious worry. And a serious worry is elevated into a crisis. Stoking anxiety is how they keep the public glued.

Keep reading... Show less

Preacher Urges ‘Execution’ Of Gays, Lesbians And Adulterers

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

An Oklahoma Baptist preacher angry the U.S. government isn't "executing" LGBTQ people and angry hate crime laws are, he claims, prohibiting "violent attitudes toward the f****ts and sodomites," is also suggesting he is acting like Jesus Christ by name calling.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}