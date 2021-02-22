The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Democrats Revive Equality Act To Expand LGBTQ+ Rights

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) reintroduced the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives late last week. The bill, which is a priority for President Joe Biden in his first 100 days, would ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Originally introduced in 2019, the Equality Act amends major civil rights laws -- including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 -- and extend these rights to people in the LGBTQ+ community. The bill would ban discrimination against queer people in such key aspects of life as employment, housing, education, credit, federal funding, public accommodations, and jury service.

