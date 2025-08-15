Trump's Pleading For Nobel Mocked As He Meets Putin In Alaska
Last month, President Donald Trump unexpectedly contacted Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to address both trade tariffs and his aspirations for the Nobel Peace Prize, Politico reported Thursday.
Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv had reported earlier that this follow-up came after a previous mention of the award in prior talks between the two.
This claim was later confirmed to Politico.
Dagens Næringsliv pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Trump had brought it up.
Stoltenberg, who served as NATO secretary-general before taking his current post, told the outlet: “It is true that President Trump called me a few days before his conversation with Prime Minister Støre. Several of the president’s staff members also participated in the conversation, including Treasury Secretary Bessent and Trade Representative Greer.”
The report led to criticism of the president on social media.
Former advisor to President Barack Obama Dan Pfeiffer said in a post on the social platform X: "You don't want a President this insecure."
Writer Dave Keating said: "Given how Europe has been reacting to Trump so far, it's a real possibility that he will be able to bully his way into getting a Nobel Peace Prize. If he does, the prize will become meaningless. Also for all previous recipients. What an absurd world."
Ex U.S. diplomat James Gibney wrote: "This is so cringe."
Writer Elliot Wilson said: "Could he be any more needy?"
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
