Tension Rises At Texas Prison Over 'Favorable Treatment' Of Epstein Enabler Maxwell
The transfer of convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas has drawn criticism from fellow inmates, who say her presence is altering daily life in a facility known for its relaxed routine.
Maxwell, the former British socialite convicted in 2021 for her role in facilitating convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minors, is serving a 20‑year sentence.
She was moved this summer from a higher‑security prison in Florida to the minimum‑security camp in Bryan, a decision that generated widespread criticism.
The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that at Bryan, where inmates typically live in dormitory‑style quarters and enjoy relative freedom of movement, some prisoners say the adjustment to Maxwell’s presence has been disruptive. They report more frequent lockdowns and stricter security procedures.
According to the report, several inmates also claim Maxwell is receiving treatment not extended to others. Guards deliver meals to her room and a there is heightened focus on her personal safety.
"Maxwell’s unexpected arrival upset the camp’s usually relaxed atmosphere, leading to more frequent lockdowns, the addition of armed guards and other changes. Current and former inmates said in interviews that Maxwell appeared to receive unusually favorable treatment at times, sparking resentment from other inmates," the report noted.
One inmate described a mid‑August lockdown during which Maxwell was allowed to meet visitors in the prison chapel. The inmate recalled she returned to her unit smiling, and when asked about the meeting, “she said it had gone well.”
At the prison facility, housing arrangements are relatively informal. Cells can accommodate up to four individuals and typically lack doors, according to former inmates quoted in the report.
In one recent incident, a newly transferred prisoner entered Maxwell’s living area and complimented her hairstyle. Maxwell responded by asking her to leave, a request that reportedly escalated into a confrontation, per the report.
“She said she didn’t belong here,” recalled another inmate who witnessed the exchange.
The situation ended with the new arrival being removed by correctional staff and placed in a different dormitory.
In response to the incident, the prison’s warden addressed the inmate population in what was described as a “town meeting.”
During the gathering, the report said, she issued a warning: any threats made against Maxwell, efforts to harm her, or attempts to speak to media outlets about her could result in immediate transfer to a higher-security institution, according to individuals familiar with the meeting.
In July, the Department of Justice released a transcript of Maxwell’s conversation with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, in which she said she had never “seen the president do anything improper or illegal.”
