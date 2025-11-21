At Texas Club Fed, Warden Serves Privileged Prisoner Maxwell As 'Private Secretary'
Newly released emails from Ghislaine Maxwell – who was deceased child predator Jeffrey Epstein's chief accomplice — show that the special privileges she's receiving in prison even include "secretarial services" from the facility's highest-ranking official.
The Atlantic's Isaac Stanley-Becker reported Thursday that he pored through dozens of emails that Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee received from a nurse who worked at the minimum security prison camp in Bryan, Texas (northwest of Houston) where Maxwell was transferred earlier this year. While NBC News reported on some excerpts of those emails, Stanley-Becker wrote that the most notable details had "not previously been reported."
According to The Atlantic journalist, Maxwell's emails were "notably free of regret, remorse, shame [and] self-doubt." He wrote that they provide a window into the "relatively comfortable life" of the woman serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein groom and exploit underage girls. One of Epstein's victims recalled that Maxwell was "more physically abusive" than Epstein.
Among the extensive privileges being exclusively granted to Maxwell include her being allowed to have visits in private in the prison's chapel, rather than in the facility's designated visitation space. She's also been allowed to have an unlimited supply of toilet paper, whereas other inmates are only allowed two rolls per week. She and her legal team are provided with "drinks and snacks" when visiting her. Additionally, prison warden Tanisha Hall has allowed Maxwell to bring in "private electronic equipment."
Stanley-Becker reported that Hall is even providing "secretarial services" to Maxwell. He included an example from September in which there was a "problem with the mail" at the prison, and Hall came up with a "creative solution." Maxwell's attorney was told to scan documents and email them directly to the warden, while the warden would "scan back [Maxwell's] changes."
"The following month, Maxwell was typing away late one Sunday. She was wading through attachments, and she was 'struggling to keep it all together,' she wrote in an email with the subject line 'Commutation Application,' suggesting that her team was preparing a direct appeal to Trump," Stanley-Becker wrote. "As they worked on their argument, Maxwell told her lawyer that she would transmit relevant records 'through the warden.'"
Doug Murphy, who Stanley-Becker described as a "prominent Houston-based attorney," compared Hall's behavior toward Maxwell to a CEO personally performing customer service duties. He suggested the warden acting in such a way is either only because she has a personal relationship with Maxwell, or because her superiors instructed her to go out of her way to accommodate Maxwell.
"It’s way out of the norm," Murphy said.
Click here to read Stanley-Becker's full article in the Atlantic (subscription required).
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
- 'No Coming Back': Loyalist Loomer Sternly Warns Trump Against Maxwell Pardon ›
- Blanche's 'Odd' Visits With Child Trafficker Maxwell Are Indefensible ›
- Bannon Reportedly Has Taped Interviews With Jeffrey Epstein -- On Subjects Including Trump ›
- Epstein Victim's Family Says DOJ Allows Maxwell To Whitewash Her Crimes ›
- Tension Rises At Texas Prison Over 'Favorable Treatment' Of Epstein Enabler Maxwell ›
- Ghislaine Blames Victim (And More From Her Pardon-Pushing Prison Script) ›