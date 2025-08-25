Epstein Victim's Family Says DOJ Allows Maxwell To Whitewash Her Crimes
The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, has publicly condemned the Justice Department (DoJ) following the recent disclosure of audio recordings and transcripts from Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
According to the family, the release granted Maxwell an undeserved platform to "rewrite history," allowing her to challenge her own child sex trafficking conviction without meaningful confrontation.
Giuffre died by suicide in April this year at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia.
In their statement as reported by NBC News, Giuffre’s family described the DOJ’s actions as a "travesty of justice," saying the move undermines the courage and sacrifice of survivors who fought for Maxwell’s conviction, including their late sister.
The family also criticized Maxwell’s transfer from a low-security prison in Florida to a minimum-security facility in Texas, interpreting it as a disturbing signal that those convicted of child sex trafficking might receive leniency rather than punishment.
According to the transcript of her DOJ interview released on Friday, Maxwell claimed that she has no knowledge of any so‑called "client list" implicating prominent figures in wrongdoing. She told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, “There is no list. I’m not aware of any blackmail. I never heard that. I never saw it, and I never imagined it.”
Maxwell described President Donald Trump as having been “cordial,” a “gentleman in all respects,” and insisted she had “never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way.”
She similarly portrayed her relationship with former President Bill Clinton as personal rather than tied to Epstein’s activities, denying ever seeing him receive massages or visit Epstein’s private island. “President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein’s,” she claimed.
