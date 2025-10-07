'No Coming Back': Loyalist Loomer Sternly Warns Trump Against Maxwell Pardon
Far-right conspiracy theorist and self-described "proud Islamophobe" Laura Loomer often attacks fellow MAGA Republicans for not being pro-Donald Trump enough. Loomer considers herself Trump's "loyalty enforcer," even attacking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) — who is way to the right — and accusing her of being impure in her devotion to Trump and the MAGA agenda.
But now, Loomer is voicing some criticism of Trump in response to comments he made during a White House press conference on Monday, October 6.
When CNN's Kaitlin Collins asked Trump if he would consider a federal pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell — who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in the late Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes — the president said he would "have to look at it" and added, "I haven't heard the name in so long."
In an October 6 post on X, formerly Twitter, Loomer wrote, "I strongly advise AGAINST anyone lobbying the Trump admin and the DOJ to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell. Do not do it. I repeat. Do not do it. There will be no coming back from that. I repeat again. For the love of God. Do Not Do It @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @PamBondi."
Loomer's tweet is receiving a lot of reactions on X.
Olga Lautman, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), tweeted, "Would think you would be demanding the release of the files."
Self-described "constitutional conservative" Kelly McCarty wrote, "Why wouldn’t Trump's first instinct be to say there’s absolutely no chance of a pardon from him?"
X user Laura Johnson posted, "It would be a huge stain on this POTUS. Same for Sean Combs. Don't do it. Both of these criminals have abused women. We need the female vote. Keep that mind!"
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
