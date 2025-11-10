Leaked Document Reveals Maxwell Escalating Trump Pardon Effort
A new document obtained by House Judiciary Committee Democrats shows that Ghislaine Maxwell, serving 20 years in a country club prison, is preparing to ask President Donald Trump to commute her sentence, Politico reports.
According to Politico, Maxwell wrote a message to her lawyer Leah Saffian, "provided to Judiciary Democrats by an unidentified whistleblower, that she would send [commutation] application materials through the warden."“I am struggling to keep it all together as it is big and there are so many attachments,” Maxwell wrote in the message with the subject line “RE: Commutation Application.”
"“More coming to replace others..hopefully it will all make sense," Maxwell wrote.
While the Supreme Court rejected hearing Maxwell's conviction appeal, Trump has not officially ruled out a pardon for Maxwell.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the House Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, sent a six-page letter to Trump Sunday, demanding answers to questions about her cushy prison digs after she was moved from a low-security Florida prison to a much lower one in Texas following a day-long meeting with Trump Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The letter, a follow-up to a 12-page letter Rep. Raskin sent to Trump in August, demanded that Blanche testify before the Judiciary Committee immediately to "answer for this corrupt misuse of law enforcement resources and potential exchange of favors for false testimony exonerating you and other Epstein accomplices," according to ABC News.
"You should not grant any form of clemency to this convicted and unrepentant sex offender,” Raskin wrote to Trump. “Your Administration should not be providing her with room service, with puppies to play with, with federal law enforcement officials waiting on her every need, or with any special treatment or institutional privilege at all.”
