'Be Quiet!' Trump Barks As Reporter Asks About Shifting Epstein Stories
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out President Donald Trump over the shifting reasons behind his breakup with convicted pedophile and former close friend Jeffrey Epstein.
The White House had previously claimed Trump “kicked [Epstein] out of his club for being a creep,” but while in Scotland this week Trump amended that answer, claiming his falling out with Epstein was because Epstein was poaching employees from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, in Florida. He even name-checked one underage victim who Trump believed worked in the Mar-a-Lago spa.
Trump actually surprised reporters Tuesday with his admission that deceased Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was among the staffers Epstein “stole” from him. Giuffre, who recently died of suicide, was a teenage employee when Epstein recruited her. She later accused him of trafficking her and forcing her on his adult friends, using his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, as a groomer.
“The President’s answers today about his fallout with Jeffrey Epstein have only raised new questions about what the President knew exactly about the late sex trafficker’s misconduct,” reported Collins on her show The Source with Kaitlain Collins.
Collins herself was on hand when Trump returned from Scotland, and she asked him whether Epstein’s overtures to his underage staff ever raised questions about his conduct.
“Mr. President, you said earlier that Jeffrey Epstein was stealing young women,” said Collins from the press gaggle. “You said Jeffrey Epstein was stealing young women from your spa. Did that raise alarm bells for you?”
“Be quiet,” Trump answered and focused on inquiries from another reporter.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
- Epstein Victim Recalled Him Introducing Her To Trump At Age 14 - National Memo ›
- Danziger Draws - National Memo ›