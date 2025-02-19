Bannon Berates 'Parasitic Illegal Immigrant' Musk: No Respect For 'Country's Values'
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former advisor, attacked Trump crony Elon Musk, saying his moves to cut the federal government are disrespectful to the country’s values. The comments were reported by UnHerdin an article posted Tuesday.
"Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant. He wants to impose his freak experiments and playact as God without any respect for the country's history, values, or traditions," Bannon told UnHerd.
DOGE has made cuts at USAID, the Department of Education, and DEI programs.
"Musk is the one with power at the moment," Bannon said. "The Democrats are nowhere to be seen."
He also called Musk’s handling of the budget “performative.”
"DOGE is sitting there with the budget, but where the f--- are the DOGE cuts?" Bannon said. "We are 30 days away from approving a budget for the entire year with $2 trillion already baked in, and not one penny of anything that DOGE found. It's ludicrous."
"There's hesitancy to take on the Pentagon," Bannon said, adding that he wants significant cuts. "I want $100 billion cut from its $900 billion budget—really a trillion."
“This is not the first time the 78-year-old strategist has attacked Musk's past. Bannon has gone as far as to call Musk a "racist," grouping him with other South African-born tech moguls, Peter Thiel and David Sacks, whom he accused of influencing U.S. politics without any real allegiance to the country,” Jesus Mesa writes at Newsweek.
Bannon pleaded guilty last week in a case involving defrauding people who donated to a private attempt at building a wall on the southern U.S. border.