The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Barr Trashes Cannon Ruling As His Feud With Trump Erupts Again

@next2godwin
Former Attorney General William Barr, left, and former President Donald Trump

Former Attorney General William Barr called a Trump-appointed judge’s ruling in favor of the former president in the politically-charged classified documents case “wrong” and “deeply flawed” and urged the government to appeal it.

Appearing on Fox News, Barr derided Florida federal judge Aileen M. Cannon’s sweeping decision to grant former President Trump’s request to appoint an independent arbiter, called a special master, to review the more than 11,000 documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.

"The opinion, I think, was wrong, and I think the government should appeal it," Barr told Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

He also argued that the ruling, cheered by avid Trump supporters as a significant victory, might delay but won’t shield the former president from persecution.

“It’s deeply flawed in a number of ways. I don’t think the appointment of a special master is going to hold up, but even if it does, I don’t see it fundamentally changing the trajectory” of the case, Barr said.

“The fundamental dynamics of the case are set,” he added. “The government has very strong evidence of what it really needs to determine whether charges are appropriate, which is: government documents were taken; classified information was taken and not handled appropriately; and they are looking into, and there’s some evidence to suggest, that they were deceived. None of that really relates to the content of documents.”

Barr, who Trump once called "one of the most respected jurists in the country," slammed Cannon for “dodg[ing]” the question at issue: whether Trump’s executive privilege claim can overcome President Biden’s decision to waive such a privilege.

Responding to Barr’s earlier comments calling the special master request a “crock of shit,” Trump called Barr a “weak and pathetic RINO,” a derogatory term that means “Republican in name only.”

"Bill Barr had 'no guts,' and got 'no glory.' He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats," Trump wrote on his embattled social media platform, Truth Social, last Friday.

"Barr never fought the way he should have for Election Integrity, and so much else. He started off OK as A.G., but faded fast - Didn't have courage or stamina. People like that will never Make America Great Again!" Trump added.

Barr dismissed the former president’s name-calling as “silly” on Monday. “A RINO for him is anyone who disagrees with him that the election was stolen … As someone who handed out Barry Goldwater literature when I was 14 years old on the Upper West Side, it’s a little silly,” Barr said.


At issue is the Monday ruling by Cannon, who Trump appointed to the federal bench in 2020, acceding to Trump’s legal team’s demand for a special master to review the seized documents — a decision she claimed kept up “the appearance of fairness and integrity under the extraordinary circumstances presented.”

The special master’s role, Cannon said, would be to “review the seized property” — some of which the FBI said were marked “classified,” “secret,” and “top secret” — “manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property.”

Extraordinarily, Cannon, who had ordered the unsealing of an inventory list of seized items from Mar-a-Lago, ordered the Justice Department to halt its review of the records "pending completion of the special master's review or further Court order."

Legal experts have excoriated Cannon’s ruling for myriad reasons, including her decision to halt the Justice Department’s investigation while allowing the National Archives’ probe to continue and authorizing the special master to sift for documents protected not just by attorney-client privilege but also by “executive privilege.”

Executive privilege is a legal doctrine that authorizes U.S. presidents and their staff to refuse disclosures that impair national security or the executive branch. Critics have also called out the extremely bizarre decision of Trump, the former president, to claim executive privilege against the current executive arm in a bid to escape legal reckoning.

Cannon gave the Justice Department and Trump’s legal team until Friday to draw a list of potential special masters. Any appeal filed by the department will be heard by the court of appeals, which Trump-appointed judges heavily dominate.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Is His Own Special Master

@LucianKTruscott

Judge Aileen Cannon appearing virtually before Senate Judiciary Committee in July 2020

Image by Senate Judiciary Committee

Let’s see if we can sum up the situation surrounding the decision by a Federalist Society judge in Florida appointed by Donald Trump allowing a so-called special master to examine the documents taken by Donald Trump from the White House.

Trump does not own the documents. They were taken by him from the White House on or before January 20, 2021 when he left office. Trump admitted as much when he returned 15 boxes of documents and other materials to the National Archives in February of this year, and when he had his lawyer, Christina Bobb, hand over to the Department of Justice some 50 classified documents from the Mar a Lago storage room in June. So the documents he voluntarily returned, at least, cannot be assumed to be subject to either attorney-client privilege or executive privilege because Trump gave them back to the government, which owns them.

Keep reading... Show less
aileen cannon

#Endorse This: Colbert Roasts Trump's Pet Judge With Tuneful Parody​​

Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's "Special Master" Judge

Image via YouTube

Late Show host Stephen Colbert came roaring back and immediately laid into the judge who ruled in favor of a “special master” for the Donald Trump classified documents case with another “fake news alerts” installment.

Colbert started the bit with a broadcast TV segment of the news, including the headline “Judge Aileen Cannon to Appoint ‘Special Master'” below mugshots of the Florida federal judge and her patron Trump, as well as images of what appeared to be pages from Cannon’s ruling. Then came a funny accordion riff of 80's hit Come On Eileen -- but with parody lyrics to play off the judge's first name.

Keep reading... Show less
special master
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}