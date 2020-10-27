Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Barrett Confirmed To High Court On Strictly Partisan Vote

Amy Coney Barrett taking oath as Supreme Court Justice

Photo from C-Span.org/ via @SCOTUSblog/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In the first entirely partisan Supreme Court vote Republicans have just confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump's third justice to sit on the nation's top court.

Barrett was confirmed with 52 votes.

This is the first time in U.S. history a Supreme Court nominee did not get a single "yea" vote from the minority party.

Barrett, a far right extremist, is slated to be sworn in Monday night at a White House event.

Judge Barrett subscribes to the pseudo-science of constitutional interpretation known as originalism, which was created just 40 years ago. It claims the U.S. Constitution is not a living document, and justices must rule based on how the founders thought and viewed the law in their day.


Trump (And Fox) Revert To Blaming ’The Media’ For His Woes

Photo from MediaMatters

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

Toward the end of their broadcasts Monday, two of President Donald Trump's favorite shows converged on one of his favorite topics: his purported mistreatment by the very nasty and unfair press which supposedly prefers Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump booster Maria Bartiromo responded to clips of commentators at other networks highlighting Trump's failed response to the novel coronavirus pandemic by complaining about the "constant, nonstop criticism of this president by the media." She went on to praise Trump's handling of the virus, in an interview simulcast on Fox News' Fox & Friends and Fox Business's Mornings with Maria. Trump instantly chimed in, tweeting that he was the victim of a "Fake News media conspiracy" in which journalists were exaggerating the danger posed by the virus to damage him politically.

