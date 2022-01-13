BREAKING: Poll Shows Americans With Biden On Protecting Voting Rights At All Costs
President Biden followed up his rousing and robust speech denouncing former President's Trump involvement in the January 6th insurrection with an even more full-throated speech in Atlanta on the importance of voting rights. Moreover, why Democrats must do everything to protect them, including gutting the Jim Crow-era filibuster.
The president took thinly veiled shots at Republicans and the two so-called "moderate" democrats in Senator Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Sinema (D-AZ) in his fiery speech delivered on Tuesday in a state he shockingly won in 2020.
"Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?” he declared, prompting some gasps from supporters in the audience. “Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”
Disgustingly enough, Republicans had the audacity to call out President Biden for a lack of civility whilst they not only continue to support a man who turned the presidency into a pro wrestling match but also nearly destroyed our republic. Moreover, these twisted human beings somehow think wanting to ensure that minorities are not disenfranchised somehow equates to a lack of civility.
But none of their pointless partisan attacks matter when considering a majority of Americans are fully behind the President on voting rights.
According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, voting rights have broad American support, including even among Republican voters. Here's how the poll breaks down:
- Expanding access to early voting: 65% support, 23% oppose
- Prohibiting partisan gerrymandering: 64% support, 19% oppose
- Making it illegal to prevent someone from registering to vote: 62% support, 24% oppose
- Making Election Day a federal holiday: 61% support, 26% oppose
- Expanding same-day voter registration: 56% support, 30% oppose
- Expanding access to voting by mail: 55% support, 35% oppose
- Allowing Americans with prior criminal convictions to vote: 54% support, 32% oppose
- Expanding automatic voter registration: 51% support, 33% oppose
But standing in the way of this broad-based support is some irrelevant thing known as the filibuster. This Jim Crow-era acting of obstruction is what stands in the way of Democrats getting anything done that actually helps the American people, not political donors and coal barons. Now one might think this arcane Senate rule would have no impact on the American people. However, the poll found that 40 percent of Americans believe bills should be able to pass with 51 votes, whereas 41 percent think it should take 60. That's a remarkable look at just how irrelevant the filibuster is and why it needs to go, and why Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema need to stop pumping this bizarre myth that Americans somehow love and cherish this tool of obstruction.