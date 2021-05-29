The National Memo Logo

Heckler Screams Anti-Gay And Racist Slurs At Biden Outside Ice Cream Shop

@JohnWight1

President Joe Biden at Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland, Ohio

An angry person reportedly yelled gay and racial slurs at President Joe Biden as he visited an ice cream shop in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.
Following a speech on economic policy at Cuyahoga Community College, Biden made an unscheduled stop at Honey Hut Ice Cream, where he ordered a chocolate chocolate chip cone.
According to a White House pool report, a "very angry person" yelled, ""F*ck you, motherf*ckers! ... c*cksuckers!" at Biden and reporters as they walked back to their vans.



"The angry person also yelled slurs for Black and gay people at the press and WH staff," the pool report states.

Also during the visit, Biden weighed in on Senate Republicans' plan to block the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A vote blocking the commission was expected to come Thursday evening.

"I can't imagine anyone voting against establishing a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol," Biden said. "But at any rate, I came for ice cream."

Watch video of Biden's comments below.


