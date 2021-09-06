Biden Visits Union Hall To Celebrate Labor Day With Electrical Workers
September 06 | 2021
Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/AFP/TNS
He was just your average Joe, for a few minutes at least. President Joe Biden stopped by a Delaware union hall to celebrate Labor Day on Monday and show off his working-class roots. Biden shook hands, took selfies, and handed out sandwiches to dozens of electrical workers during an afternoon stop at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers headquarters in Wilmington. After Michael Simmons handed his phone to Biden, the president wished the union member's mother a happy Labor Day. “Mom, I wish you were here," Biden said. “I just stopped by to thank these guys." Biden stopped by the uni...
