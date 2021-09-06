The National Memo Logo

Biden Visits Union Hall To Celebrate Labor Day With Electrical Workers

President Joe Biden tours the IBEW/NECA Electrical Training Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 21, 2021.

Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/AFP/TNS

He was just your average Joe, for a few minutes at least. President Joe Biden stopped by a Delaware union hall to celebrate Labor Day on Monday and show off his working-class roots. Biden shook hands, took selfies, and handed out sandwiches to dozens of electrical workers during an afternoon stop at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers headquarters in Wilmington. After Michael Simmons handed his phone to Biden, the president wished the union member's mother a happy Labor Day. “Mom, I wish you were here," Biden said. “I just stopped by to thank these guys." Biden stopped by the uni...

MyPillow Guy Issues Trump-Style Threat Against Salon Reporter For Exposing Him

@DarrellLucus

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

.Over the weekend, MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell went on a frightening tirade against Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo. Apparently Petrizzo had the temerity to write some critical stories about Lindell, which drove the MyPillow Guy to brand that reporter as "an enemy of our country."

Poll: Mandates Push Vaccine Resistance To New Low

@kerryeleveld

COVID vaccine

Photo by U.S. Secretary of Defense (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A new Axios-Ipsos survey suggests that making it significantly more onerous to function in public as an unvaccinated person might actually be chipping away at stubborn vaccine hesitancy. The poll found that opposition to getting the vaccine had dropped to its lowest levels yet.

